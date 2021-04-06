Massive fire breaks out in industrial area

A massive fire broke out at an industrial area in Oman. The fire broke out in the remnants of Awqad Industrial Area. No causalities or injuries’ were reported. The fire was extinguished by the firefighting teams at the Civil Defense.

“Firefighting teams at the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department in Dhofar Governorate were able to extinguish a fire that broke out in the remnants of Awqad Industrial Area in the wilayat of Salalah, without any injuries”, said a statement issued by the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA).