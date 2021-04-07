Delhi breathes ‘severe’ air again, today may be worse

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 21 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is foretold to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 20.4 degrees Celsius, one indent above normal and maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius — three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor section on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board told that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 286. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 279, which is in the higher-end of the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.