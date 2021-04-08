“Cheque bounce case”; South-Indian Celebrity couple sentenced to one-year jail term

Chennai: In an unanticipated twist of circumstances, actor and politician Sarathkumar and his wife Radhika, Indian actress, entrepreneur, and producer who acts predominantly in the Tamil and Telugu cinema, has been condemned to a one-year jail time in a cheque bounce lawsuit.

As per the reports, the Special Court hearing cases on MP and MLAs on Wednesday sentenced actor couple Sarathkumar, Radhika, and one other person in a 2018 cheque bounce matter and punished them to one year’s confinement. The court also inflicted a fine of Rs 5 crores in association with the case. The Radiance Media Private Ltd submitted a case affirming that Magic Frames company, in which Sarathkumar, Radhika, and Listin Stephen are partners, had obtained Rs 1.50 crore, which is a film financing company, and issued two cheques. Consequently, Sarath had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh from Radiance Media. In account, he had given five cheques for Rs 10 lakh each. When the cheques were given for realization, they all rejected.

Earlier, the actor couple moved the High Court disputing the criminal actions filed against them in the Saidapet fast track court. However, in May 2019, Justice GK Illanthiraiyan refused to cancel the criminal proceedings in two cheque bounce cases pending against Sarathkumar, Radhika, and two others. The judge had also ordered the fast track court in Saidapet to finish the lawsuit within six months. Then the case was assigned to the Special Court for MP/MLAs in the Chennai Collectorate complex.

According to a report, on Wednesday, the case appeared up for hearing before Judge N Alicia who noted the submissions advanced by the counsels and condemned the actor couple to one year of imprisonment. Moreover, the court also let the suspension of the sentence petition filed by Sarathkumar asserting that the matter will be settled. Meantime, in the latest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, Sarathkumar’s Samathuva Makkal Katchi allied with Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and contested 37 seats. Both Radhika and Sarathkumar campaigned for the alliance.