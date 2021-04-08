Entry ban on travellers from India announced by a country

A country has announced that passengers coming from India will not be allowed to enter the country. New Zealand has imposed the entry ban on travellers from India. This new entry ban was announced as the coronavirus infection cases had surged in India. The entry ban will start from 1600 local time on April 11 and will be in place until April 28.

As per the new announcement, all passengers even including New Zealand citizens coming from India will not be allowed to enter the country for two weeks. The suspension applies to anyone who has been in India during the past 14 days.

“We are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travellers from India. I want to emphasize that while arrivals of COVID from India has prompted this measure, we are looking at how we manage high risk points of departure generally. This is not a country specific risk assessment…,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.