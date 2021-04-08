In March: Rise of 28% in passenger vehicle retail sales

The industry body Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a press release said, registration of passenger vehicles rose by 28.39 per cent in March 2021 from the same month last year and tractor registrations advanced by 29.21 per cent on a low base last year. But, overall auto registrations fell by 28.64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and grew 10.05 per cent on a monthly basis.

On the basis of annual sales, two-wheeler, thee-wheeler and commercial vehicle unstoppably fell by 35.26 per cent, 50.72 per cent and 42.20 per cent respectively.

“Passenger vehicle waiting period continued to hold its ground and remained as high as 7 months as scarcity of semiconductors remained put. 47 per cent PV dealers said that they lost more than 20 per cent sales due to supply side constraints,” FADA President, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement

Tractors continued their dream run as rural incomes saw changes after successive monsoons and good rabi produce.

The month of April comes with celebrations like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi and Poila Boishakh. This coupled with marriage season is generally a high sales period. At this time, the second wave of Covid is not only growing faster but is also trying to destabilize the growth which India has been able to achieve in the last few months. Any lockdown at this point will seriously hinder the momentum which is getting built for the auto industry to come out of the woods. Overall, FADA maintains utmost attention for the month of April as Covid rises to new highs, FADA added.