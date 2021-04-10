“BJP is winning Bengal” & “PM Narendra Modi is hugely popular”; BJP IT cell releases audio clip

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist, Prashant Kishor, has stated in a Clubhouse conversation that the Bharatiya Janata Party is succeeding in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Prashant Kishor is also said that PM Narendra Modi is hugely famous in West Bengal. According to Prashant Kishor, this is one of the three circumstances which would determine which party clears the state.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell administrator, shared the alleged conversation of Prashant Kishor in a public Clubhouse organized by a journalist where the poll tactician is purportedly caught talking at a TMC survey that reveals the BJP is conquering Bengal in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. The audio bomb was published by the BJP as the state is polling in the fourth stage of the West Bengal Assembly polls, triggering many from the saffron party to go ballistic over the remark. Delivering the audio, Amit Malviya tweeted stating Prashant Kishor has admitted TMC’s defeat in the West Bengal polls, according to TMC’s internal review.

In the leaked audio, shared by Amit Malviya and Tajinder Singh Bagga, and many other BJP leaders, Prashant Kishor is caught telling that PM Modi is as famous in West Bengal as CM Mamata Banerjee.“Agar vote hain toh Modi ke naam par vote hai, Hindu hone ke naam par vote hai, polarisation, Modi, Hindibhasi, SC, yeh factors hain [If there are votes, they are in the name of Modi [PM], and being a Hindu; the factors in this election are polarisation, Modi, SC [votes]”

Prashant Kishor is also said that factors such as Suvendu Adhikari’s departure from the Trinamool Congress and him suggesting Mamata Banerjee for the West Bengal votes will have a small influence in this election. Preferably, Dalits and the Mathua communities specifically voting for the BJP is a very important factor,” Prashant Kishor said.“Suvendu chale gaye ya Prashant chale aaye, uska koie mudda nahi hai. Modi yahan popular hai, Hindi bhashiyo ki 1 crore se zyada vote hai, Dalit yahan par 27% hai, aur woh poori tarah se BJP ke saath kahda hai. [There are more than 1 crore votes of people who primarily speak Hindi, the state has 27 percent Dalits and they are all voting for the BJP]. Plus, there’s polarisation,” Prashant Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor continues that the BJP has cadre on the territory who are committed to the saffron party and “PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee are equally popular” in West Bengal. When inquired why is PM Modi popular in West Bengal, Prashant Kishor says: “There’s a cult around Modi across the country. There is a certain percentage of people who see God in Modi. In Bengal, the Hindi-speaking population is the core of Modi’s support base. The anti-incumbency is against the state government, not the Centre.”

In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist concedes that even in TMC’s internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi, polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27% of WB’s population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP! BJP has cadre on ground. pic.twitter.com/3ToYuvWfRm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

“Modi is popular in Bengal. Modi and Mamata are both popular which is a very big thing. Modi is also famous because Bengal has not yet had a feeling of the BJP. That’s a factor. People think that BJP will do something that they haven’t seen in the past 30 years. There’s anger towards Trinamool Congress, that’s a factor,” Prashant Kishor said in the audio tweeted by Tajinder Singh Bagga. The gathering called ‘Bright Wing’ occurred at Clubhouse late Friday. Prominently, the Clubhouse app does not permit the taping of conversations. Considering it was an open forum, the conversation between the journalists and Prashant Kishor was recorded on another phone. The BJP published the audio on Saturday morning. Delivering the audio, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya declared that Prashant Kishor allowed even TMCs internal reviews to reveal that the saffron party was succeeding West Bengal.

“In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist concedes that even in TMC’s internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi, polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27% of WB’s population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP! BJP has a cadre on the ground. Another candid admission by Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist – all that the Left, Congress, and TMC ecosystem have done in the last 20 years is Muslim appeasement. Implication? It has resulted in resentment on the ground. The speakers had not realized that the chat was public!” Amit Malviya said.