EU Aviation Safety Agency: PIA flight operations to EU remain suspended

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has indefinitely suspended all of Pakistan International Airlines’ operations to the EU.

In the words of Dawn, the EASA has directed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to get its security review done by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, scheduled in July 2021.

The EASA had cancelled PIA from running flights to European Union member countries for six months in July 2020 due to security matters; the agency chose to extend this suspension until March 31, 2021 for an additional three-month period.

Though, the EASA has declared that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) made public vital security concern for Pakistan, which was a sign of serious degradation of PCAA certification and overlooking capabilities. Such data shall be taken into attention by EASA when lifting the suspension, the agency stated.

“However, in view of the ICAO audit of Pakistan, scheduled in summer 2021, the ongoing technical consultations with the PCAA and due to exceptional circumstances arising from the current Covid-19 crisis and the consequent travel restrictions, EASA opted not to revoke TCO Authorisation but to further extend the suspension period until all necessary information is available to decide on the way forward,” a letter from the EASA stated.