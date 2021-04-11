Coronavirus on the floors of ‘reality show’: Many of the crew members tested positive

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the reality shows and the crew of Dance Deewane 3 was seriously affected. The production team stated that they have taken proper measures to keep the set safe. Not just Dance Deewane, but singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has also been caught by this virus.

Let’s see who all are tested positive…

18 crew members test positive

On the sets of Dance Deewane 3, 18 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The production team was changed and the shooting started again on April 5. “We are taking all the precautions and not letting anybody inside if he or she does not have a COVID-negative report done 48 hours ago. But this disease continues to defy and upset all calculations and care,” said Arvind Rao, producer of Dance Deewane 3.

Dharmesh

Dharmesh who is the choreographer and judge of Dance Deewane 3, had taken off to Goa and caught mild symptoms there. After conducting the test, it came positive. He has been replaced by Punit Pathak meanwhile, a source informed ETimes TV.

Producer Arvind Rao

Dance Deewane 3 producer Arvind Rao also tested positive. Talking to ETimes TV about it, he said, “I have moved to my mother’s place. My wife and daughter continue to stay in our flat; my daughter is barely 2-year-old and I didn’t want to take any risk. My mother’s flat has relatively more space and I am pretty safe here.”

Aditya Narayan

Host of Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife Shweta Agarwal also tested positive. Talking about Aditya’s condition, his father Udit Narayan had told ETimes TV, “Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now.”

Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Singh was quarantined after he displayed mild symptoms of fever and cold. After undergoing the test, he tested positive for COVID-19. This week, he is performing through a video call as he did not want to miss a chance to sing in front of the legendary Kalyan ji and Anand ji. The rest of the participants have also undergone the test and are awaiting its results.

Arundhati Garnayak, Uday Singh, Suchna

These three participants were missing from the Top 15 performance, and their absence has generated anxiety among their fans and the audience. Scandals are common that they have too shown mild symptoms for COVID-19, and therefore have been missing.