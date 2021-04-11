Covid updates: New restrictions announced in Delhi

The Delhi government, on Saturday, announced new restrictions as the coronavirus cases in the cases are rising up at greater speed. Most public gatherings are banned and limits are being set for the number of people in restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

The new rules will be there till April 30, simultaneously with the earlier announced 10-pm-to-5-am night curfew. It also includes a ban on all types of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings in Delhi.

In Maharashtra also a weekend lockdown was imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday because of an unusual wave in coronavirus cases.

With a record 1,45,384 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities, the highest since October 18 last year, the ministry’s data showed.