FIH Hockey Pro League: India defeated Olympic Champion Argentina

In Hockey, the Indian team had defeated Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League match at Buenos Aires. The team India beat the hosts by 3-2.

Harmanpreet gave India a 1-0 lead through a penalty corner early in the second quarter. For Argentina, Martin Ferreiro scored 2 goals and gave them a lead. Later Harmanpreet scored the equalizer goal for India. In penalty shoot out with brilliant goalkeeping from PR Sreejesh, India sealed 3-2 win over Argentina.

The result sees India move ahead of Argentina up to fifth in the FIH Hockey Pro League standings, having claimed 12 points from seven matches. Argentina stand sixth, with 11 points from 11 games played. The two teams will face each other again tomorrow.