Maharashtra becomes the first state to cross the 1-Crore Vaccination Mark

Maharashtra became the first state to cross the 1-Crore Vaccination Mark. Maharashtra’s Principal Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas on Sunday said in a statement, “We have crossed one crore doses today. Till today noon, we have administered 1,00,38,421 doses.”

Amid reports that vaccine shortage is hampering the inoculation drive, Maharashtra has announced that so far over one crore of people in the state have been given Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the state has received 1.10 crore doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines so far. Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two other states that have received more than one crore dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Maharashtra is India’s severely-hit state with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases and deaths. According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 percent of the total active cases in the country. On Thursday Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state is facing acute Covid-19 vaccine shortage and demanded 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre.

The vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, across the country. It is currently underway for front-line and health care workers, and people aged 45 years and above.