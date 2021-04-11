Police arrested 7 Maoists

Police had arrested 7 members of banned ultra-left organization. Jharkhand Police had arrested seven Maoists belonging to Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI). The Maoists were arrested from the forest areas under Chandwa police station in Latehar district. The police had also foiled their plans to attack security personnel. Police also have recovered 2 indigenous rifles, 8 live cartridges and 11 mobiles from their possession.

The Maoists were preparing a strategy to carry out an attack in the forest areas close to neighbouring state Chhattisgarh. Raids were conducted by a team of State Police forces, Jharkhand Jaguars and AG-37.