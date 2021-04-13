5-year-old Indian-American girl sets a world record by reading 36 books in 2 hours

A 5-year-old girl named Kiara Kaur has created a world record by reading 36 books non-stop in 2 hours. With this, Kiara was inducted into the London World Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. The roots of this Indian girl who settled in America are in Chennai. From the age of 4, Kiara has a keen interest in reading books. It was the teachers who discovered Kiara’s interest. After reading new books, Kiara does not hesitate to re-read the books she once read.

“Reading from books is extremely enjoyable. You can carry a book anywhere you like. The problem in reading on phones or watching a video is that I can’t read if there is no internet is available,” she said. She further added that she loves books that have colorful pictures and big texts. Her favorites include Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, etc. Kiara’s interest in books and stories came from her grandfather. He was also a reader and would tell Kiara many stories.