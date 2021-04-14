Ambedkar Jyanti: 130th Birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Let’s see some of his inspiring quotes

Today is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is commemorated as Equality Day in India. Fondly called Babasaheb, BR Ambedkar stood strongly for the rights of Dalits and untouchables. He also fought for the rights of women and said that “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved”. BR Ambedkar, the ‘architect of the Indian constitution’, was a freedom fighter, an economist and a lawyer. He was the power behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar fought tirelessly towards a society where everyone is treated as equals. He was India’s first Minister of Law and Justice. BR Ambedkar continues as a motivation beyond generations.

Motivational quotes :