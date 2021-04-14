State government orders to close gyms, swimming pools

The Delhi state government has ordered to close the gyms, Swimming pools in Noida . The government has already imposed a night curfew in the city till April end.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the district’s toll to 97. Fifty-five more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries to 26,258. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a toll of 97 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate reached 93.92 per cent, the statistics showed.