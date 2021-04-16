Government blocks social media apps in wake of Islamist protests

Pakistan government had blocked some social media apps in the wake of violent Islamist protests. Pakistan government has imposed a temporary ban on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been directed to close down social media websites and apps for a few hours.
Earlier, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority banned all TV and radio coverage of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
TLP has launched a protest against France over depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons in that country. TLP is demanding the expulsion of the French envoy to Pakistan and snapping of diplomatic ties.
