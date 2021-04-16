DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

Government blocks social media apps in wake of Islamist protests

Apr 16, 2021, 02:38 pm IST
Sankt-Petersburg, Russia, April 12, 2018: Whatsapp messenger application icon on Apple iPhone X smartphone screen close-up. Whatsapp messenger app icon. Social media icon. Social network

Pakistan government had blocked some social media apps in the wake of violent Islamist protests. Pakistan government has imposed a temporary ban on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been directed to close down social media websites and apps for a few hours.

Earlier, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority banned all TV and radio coverage of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

TLP has launched a protest against France over depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons in that country. TLP is demanding the expulsion of the French envoy to Pakistan and snapping of diplomatic ties.

Tags
Apr 16, 2021, 02:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button