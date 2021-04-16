State government imposes weekend curfew

Another state in the country has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions. Rajasthan state government has imposed weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19. This was announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Only essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours. Banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew. Election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where bypolls will be held on Saturday, are also be exempted.

On Thursday, 33 ovid-19 deaths and 6,658 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan.