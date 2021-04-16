State government imposes weekend lockdown

A state government has imposed weekend lockdown in the state. Uttar Pradesh state government has imposed weekend lockdown. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in the state.

The new restrictions will come into effect at 8 AM Saturday night and remain in place till Monday 7 AM. Essential services will be allowed during the restrictions.

Also Read: State government imposes weekend curfew

On Sunday, there will a complete lockdown in the both urban and rural regions of the state. The state government has also announced a massive sanitisation programme in the state.