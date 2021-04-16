Union minister Prakash Javadekar tests Covid-19 positive

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar had tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday. The new was confirmed by the Union Minister in charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

“I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,”, tweeted Prakash Javadekar.

Earlier, many top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also tested positive for Covid-19.