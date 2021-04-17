Another antiviral medicine shows promise against coronavirus infection in trials

Another drug has showed promising results in clinical trails in combatting coronavirus infection. A drug named Molnupiravir has showed promising results in trials. The antiviral drug has proven for treatment against coronavirus infections.

This was revealed by molecular epidemiologist Dr. Jill Roberts. She said that the drug during an animal study on ferrets, they tried to get coronavirus to spread, and it wouldn’t. So while it’s a treatment designed to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, it also seems to prevent transmission.

The drug can also be used for people who do not want to get a vaccine or don’t have the resources to get shots. And, this is a pill, unlike other treatments right now that are IVs and have to be given at a treatment center, said Jill Roberts.