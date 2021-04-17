Covid-19 Update: 1958 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1958 new coronavirus cases along with 1545 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has reached at 469,224. The total recoveries now stand at 478,063. The death toll is at 1550. At present there are 15,611 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 214,765 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 41.1 million tests were conducted in UAE.