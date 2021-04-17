Covid-19 Update: 948 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate is at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

meanwhile, 948 new coronavirus cases along with 775 recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia. Of the new cases, 419 were recorded in Riyadh, 210 in Makkah, 133 in the the Eastern Province, 34 in Asir, 32 in Madinah, 23 in Jazan, 20 in Hail, 15 in Tabuk, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 9 in Najran and 7 in Al-Jouf.

Thus till now 404,054 people were tested coronavirus positive in Saudi Arabia. In this 387,795 people were recovered. The death toll is at 6801. At present there are 9449 people were under medical treatment in Saudi Arabia. In this 1018 people were admitted in ICUs.