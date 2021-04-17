Delhi: Lady Hardinge Hospital caught fire, no casualties reported

The Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in central Delhi had a minor fire broke out Friday in a transformer, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

No patients on ventilator support, if it’s COVID or non-COVID, were not affected by the power supply interruption caused by the blaze, they added.

After receiving the information regarding the fire at 9.05 am they rushed with two fire engines to the spot, officials from the Fire department said.

The fire happened due to some short-circuit, they said, adding firemen had to cut off the power supply, which is being restored in a phased manner now.

“There has been no casualty and no loss of life. We are into action. Those also on ventilator have been taken care of,” Director Dr N N Mathur said.

The fire has been extinguished, a senior fire official said.