New vision 2030: Saudi Arabia includes Ramayan and Mahabharat in its new curriculum for students

Riyadh: As part of Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s new vision for the education sector in Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030, the history and culture of other countries are being studied. As part of this, it is reported that students will be taught Ramayana and Mahabharata. It is reported that the study will focus on globally significant Indian cultures such as yoga and Ayurveda.

Meanwhile, the English language has been made mandatory in the new Vision 2030. Saudi users’ vision has been clarified by sharing a screenshot by a Twitter user named Nouf-al-Marwai. He wrote, “Saudi Arabia’s new vision-2030 and syllabus will help build a future that is inclusive, liberal, and tolerant. The screenshot of my son’s school exam today in the book of social studies includes concepts and history of Hinduism, Buddhism, Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata, and Dharma. I enjoyed helping her study. ”