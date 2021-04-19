Boris Johnson cancels his India trip for the second time

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his April 25 visit to India due to current pandemic situation. This is the second time Boris is cancelling his trip to India. The statement read “In view of the prevailing current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week. Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year”. previously postponed from a Republic Day tour in January, was supposed to be the first major bilateral visit by Britain’s PM outside Europe since the UK general election in December 2019 and the conclusion of the Brexit transition period at the end of December 2020.