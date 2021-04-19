Indian Navy seize drugs worth 3,000cr

The Indian Navy has recovered 300 kg of narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, the value of seized drugs is approximately ?3000 crore, ANI reported quoting officials in the navy. The recovery was made by INS Suvarna, which was on patrolling duty in the Arabian Sea. The navy said that Suvarna encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements. “To investigate the vessel, the ship’s team conducted boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 Kgs of narcotics substances”. The boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest port of Kochi in Kerala for further investigation.