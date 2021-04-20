Covid-19 Update: 733 new recoveries reported in Qatar

885 new coronavirus cases along with 733 new recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in Qatar. The newly diagnosed cases include 716 contacts of active cases and 169 travel related. Till now 198,361 people were infected with the disease in Qatar. In this 175,431 people were recovered. The death toll is at 391. At present there are 22,539 active cases in Qatar.

24 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 459 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 148 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,272.

In the last 24 hours, 123,59 people were tested in Qatar. In this 4970 people were tested for the first time. Till now 184,9568 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar. 25,042 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,296,520