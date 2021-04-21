Flight resumptions does not include 20 banned countries: Saudia

The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has announced that it will no resume flight services to 20 countries with which flights were banned last February. Saudia has earlier announced that it will resume international flight services from May 17. But these 20 countries will be excluded from this. .Saudia announced that the suspension of international flights will be lifted as of 1am on May 17, but will not apply to the countries with which travel is banned by the government.

“Welcome, our dear guest, the suspension of all international flights will be lifted starting from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17. But this won’t be applicable to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel to or from due to the outbreak of coronavirus,” Saudia said in a statement.

Also Read: UAE to restrict movement of unvaccinated people

The 20 countries on the ban list are Argentina, the UAE, France, Germany, the US, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Lebanon, and Egypt.