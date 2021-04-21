“LPG cylinder for just Rs 9” ; Paytm launches bumper offer !!!

Kochi: The price of a cooking gas cylinder increases in the country. The price of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder is Rs 809. But now consumers can get a gas cylinder for just Rs. 9. How? Paytm, a digital payment application has announced a bumper offer for gas cylinders to bring relief to consumers. This benefit is available through Paytm’s cashback offer. The offer is valid till April 30.

The offer is valid only for those who book and pay for LPG cylinders for the first time through Paytm. You have to make a minimum payment of Rs.500 to get cashback. Those who book a gas cylinder will get a scratch card with a cashback of Rs 800 after bill payment. You need to open this scratch card for cashback. Paytm offers cashback ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 800.

How to book a gas cylinder through Paytm? You will receive a cashback scratch card within 24 hours of booking. They must be opened within 7 days of receiving the scratch card. You can no longer use them. Now let us see how to book a gas cylinder through Paytm.

Open the Paytm app

Click on ‘show more’ on the home screen.

Select Book a Cylinder from the ‘recharge and pay bills’ option on the left.

Choose gas suppliers from Bharat Gas, Indian Gas, and HP Gas.

Enter the registered mobile number or LPG ID.

The LPG ID, username, and agency name will be displayed on the screen as soon as the details are entered.

Select the payment option for booking a gas cylinder.

The amount charged for a gas cylinder may be given below.

Enter promo code for gas booking.

Gas cylinders can be booked through Amazon Pay

Customers who book a gas cylinder for the first time through Amazon Pay will get a cashback of Rs 50. Cashback will be available within three business days of booking the cylinder. The money will go to the Amazon Pay Wallet. Once the amount is credited, you will receive an SMS confirming it. 14.2 kg cylinders of Indian, HP Gas and Bharat Gas can be booked through the app.

How to book a cylinder through Amazon Pay?

Open the Amazon Pay app.

Select the LPG cylinder option.

Select the LPG provider.

Enter the mobile number or LPG ID registered with the LPG cylinder distributor.

Pay according to the given payment methods like online, net banking, and UPI.

You can also book by hitting the missed call

Users can now book cylinders by making a missed call. All you have to do is make a missed call to 8454955555 from your registered mobile number. Success is achieved when the customer receives a message indicating that the LPG refill connection booking has been completed successfully. Compared to IVRS, the customer can easily and quickly book gas through the missed call refill booking facility. IOCL -8454955555 BPCL -7710955555 HPCL -9493602222