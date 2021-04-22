CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury’s son dies of Covid-19.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s eldest son, Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID19 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday morning. Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family exposed, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

Ashish was infected with Coronavirus and was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Initially he was hospitalised at Holy Family Hospital, later he was shifted to Gurugram. Ashish was a senior copy editor, working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi . Yechury is presently under quarantine at his home.

Yechury with great sadness informed that he lost his son this morning and thanked to all those who gave us hope and who treated him , doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc around the country with nearly 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths being reported on Wednesday.