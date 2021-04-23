Coronavirus: 4-day complete lockdown in Puducherry, starts today

The Puducherry government imposed a complete lockdown in the union territory (UT) in view of the surge in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The lockdown will begin from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on April 26, the territorial government announced on Tuesday. A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is already in the UT.

“A total lockdown will be observed in the whole of the Union Territory from 10 PM on April 23 to 5 AM on April 26 as part of the measures to contain spread of the virus in Puducherry,” a release from the office of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

The lockdown is imposed as the UT registering 987 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, making the overall tally to 50,580. The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 5,923. Four more people died of the virus, pushing the death toll to 726.

Things to know about lockdown: