COVID Pandemic “A man-made DISASTER – A blow to HUMANITY?” ; A seal image proved…

Controlling global pandemics like COVID-19 has been one of the most challenging responsibilities in the account of humanity. The development of this disease can be traced back to December of 2019 when China warned the World Health Organization (WHO) about many instances of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan. However, the virus persisted anonymous at this stage. Later was it was recognized and referred COVID-19 by WHO. The brawl was announced as a public health emergency of international anxiety. Thousands of doctors describe the pandemic as a global corruption and a world dictatorship with a sanitary reason.

A group of over 500 medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’ gave a frightful comment during a national press conference:

‘THE CORONA PANIC IS A PLAY. IT’S A SCAM. A SWINDLE. IT’S HIGH TIME WE UNDERSTOOD THAT WE’RE IN THE MIDST OF A GLOBAL CRIME.’

This shocking data was found by someone on September 5, 2020, who shared it on social media. The following day it went viral all over the world. On September 6 the WITS quickly grew the original designation ‘COVID-19’ into the dubious ‘Medical Test Kits’.

Two years before Covid-19 spread to the global view, the European Union, the USA, China, and other countries quickly began exporting tens of millions of test kits for Covid-19. In 2013 a musician foretells a global pandemic with a coronavirus and states this will happen in 2020. He grasped this after a personal investigation of so-called ‘conspiracy theories. In 2017 Anthony Fauci assured a wonder outbreak of contagious disease during the first phase of the Trump administration.

Right before the outbreak of a coronavirus pandemic, Bill Gates made a global coronavirus pandemic exercise: Event201. Right before the outbreak, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board told the world to be prepared for a coronavirus pandemic. In 2018 the Institute for Disease Modeling announced a global pandemic with a flu virus, arising in China in the area of Wuhan. In 2018 Bill and Melinda Gates announced that in the later years there would be a global pandemic of a managed virus. The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was formed in the Bio-Safety Lab Level 4 in Wuhan, which received millions of dollars from Anthony Fauci. Many movies represented the coronavirus pandemic with great detail, and even consider hydroxychloroquine as the remedy.

The Summer Olympics in 2012 played a pandemic of a coronavirus during their opening show. The investigative journalist Harry Vox predicted in 2014 that a global pandemic would be caused, so the ‘ruling class’ could implement a higher level of authoritarian control. The investigative journalist Anthony Patch predicted a global pandemic with a man-made virus, that would be applied to drive a DNA-altering vaccine on humankind. Dr. Carrie Madej analyzed DNA and vaccines for decades and says the idea is to use the Covid-19 vaccine to begin the process of transhumanism: reprogramming the human DNA. The CIA officer Dr. John Coleman examined secret societies and says their goal is to banish the earth using related pandemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases.

In the state of Georgia, a large monument was built in 1980 with ten guidelines for humanity, in eight languages. The first of these ‘Ten Commandments’ is that humanity requires to be lessened to half a billion people. Bill Gates said during a TED talk that new vaccines can be practiced to reduce the world’s population by 10-15%. The ‘health ranger’ Mike Adams predicted years ago what we see occurring presently: the release of an engineered bioweapon, served by a vaccine mandate, massive government funding for the vaccine industry, and a vaccine that is being produced in record time. He also prophesied that this vaccine will kill multitudinous people throughout a couple of years.

In 2010 the Rockefeller Foundation announced the ‘Scenario for the future…’ in which they name a future global pandemic, that should happen in the implementation of control over the people, which will then strengthen after the pandemic.In the same year, they publish a handbook on how to build this world of administration, with a step-by-step model. They say life cannot revert to normal until the world has become ‘Locked Down’ with this top-down control from authoritarian governments.

We certainly see that Bill Gates and many others worldwide are right away taking control in unusual ways, with enforcing vaccine IDs, microchips that will be implanted into people, demanding the wearing of face masks, social distancing, forced lock-downs, extreme contact tracing, and so on. Part of this top-down control is the extreme censoring of every single voice from doctors, scientists, or other experts that criticize what is going on.

What’s next for our foundation? I’m particularly excited about what the next year could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines. https://t.co/MbjNWPEl5l — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2019

While the tweet is true, there is no proof that the pandemic was organized for profit, as the text suggests is the case. The article cnnected to in Gates’ tweet, for instance, denoted 700 million doses of vaccines that protect against 17 different diseases had been transferred by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The article states that U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci “guaranteed” a pandemic within the next two years, denoting to a speech made in January 2017 (visible here) in which he said: “If there’s one message that I want to leave with you today based on my experience, it is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases” (Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration: Keynote Address by Anthony S. Fauci).

VERDICT

False. The given points do not prove that the pandemic was planned.

Source; Reuters