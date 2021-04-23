Emmanuel Macron offers support to India amid covid crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron offered support to India and said “France stands ready to provide support to India’s fight against coronavirus”, this came on the day when India reported over three lakh cases in 24 hours for the second consecutive day today.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain tweeted Macron’s message today which read, “I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.”

India reported 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases with 2,263 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The country’s caseload has crossed 1.62 crores. The death count stands at 1,86,920.