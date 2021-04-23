Post sucess of Karnan Dhanush to work with Mari Selvaraj again

Recently released Karnan movie starring Dhanush directed by Mari Selvaraj has been well received by the audience all over. Based on the events of the late 1990s in Tamil Nadu, Dhanush’s performance was admired by the film viewres. Post the success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush join hands once again for the next project.

Actor Dhanush has announced his next film following the response to Karnan’s film, he has announced that he will be re-starring in Mari Selvaraj’s direction. He said that the post-production work of the film was going on and that shooting would start next year.

Dhanush is also seen in Dhanush’s brother Selvaragavan’s upcoming film Naane Varuven. Pre-protection work is in progress. Jagame Tantram, directed by Karthik Supuraj, has also been released.