Saudi Arabia to include ‘Ramayana’, ‘Mahabharata’ in their syllabus

Saudi Arabia is planning to include the great Indian epics- Ramayana and Mahabharata- in their syllabus. The new decision was taken as part of the ‘Vision 2030’ programme for the education sector launched by Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Also Read: US President to propose new tax increase on rich

The aim of the programme is to make the younger generation in Saudi Arabia to know and understand history and culture of different countries. From India the two great Indian epics were selected. As per reports, yoga and Ayurveda a will also be included in the school curriculum. Study of English language is mandatory under the new initiative.