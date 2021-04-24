Gulf country imposes new guidelines for passengers from India

A gulf country has imposed new guidelines for passengers coming from India. Bahrain has imposed the new guidelines for passengers coming from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus has issued the new guidelines. The new rule will be effective from April 27.

The new rule is applicable for passengers above the age of 6 arriving through Bahrain International Airport from or transiting through India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. As per the new order, all passengers coming to Bahrain from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must undergo a PCR test for not more than 48 hours before departure and provide proof of a negative test result with a QR code.

Also Read: People vaccinated with Chinese vaccine must stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days

Also, all passengers must undergo PCR testing upon arrival, and test again on their 5th and 10th day, activate the “BeAware Bahrain” application and sign a self-isolation agreement.