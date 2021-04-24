Jammu: 2 Pakistani drones enter Indian airspace, Indian troops open fire

A spokesperson of the border force said that the Border Security Force (BSF) today defeated Pakistan’s attempt to airdrop arms and ammunition by drones along the International Border (IB) when alert troops opened fire on two such flying objects on entering Indian airspace in the Arnia sector in Jammu.

“Both the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were spotted hovering in Jabbowal and Vikram border outpost area between 4:30 am and 4:45 am and returned to Pakistani side after the alert BSF personnel fired around 15 rounds in an attempt to bring them down,” officials said.

Pakistan is using drones to drop weapons and drugs with the most advanced attempt coming at a time when there is peace on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir after India and Pakistan agreed to uphold the 2003 ceasefire agreement from the intervening night of February 24 and 25.

In spite of the presence of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their treacherous activities against India and carried on with their ill motives along the International Border in Jammu.

“Today (Saturday) alert BSF troops in Arnia foiled drones intrusion bid by Pakistan. Two drones/UAV were observed entering from the Pakistan side and were immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops, compelling them to retreat back to Pakistan territory,” Deputy Inspector General of BSF SPS Sandhu said in a statement in Jammu.

Mr Sandhu, who is also public relations officer BSF Jammu, said the BSF intelligence branch was getting information about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for transporting arms and ammunition into India.

Hence, the troops are on alert and the border control was exponentially increased, the officer said.

He said Pakistan Rangers have been repeatedly violating the International Border through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in Indian territory but BSF have triumphantly resisted such attempts in the past.

Last year on June 20, BSF shot down a Pakistani hexa-copter drone with a payload of five-and-a-half kilograms including a sophisticated US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades at Pansar border outpost in Kathua district.

Soon after the triumphant foiling of the drone intrusion attempt, the BSF officials said the whole area had been cordoned off and a search operation was carried out to assure that there was no dropping from the drones before returning to Pakistan.

Nevertheless, nothing offensive was found on the ground so far, the official of the border guarding force said.