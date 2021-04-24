New study reveals the efficiency of Sinopharm vaccine

A new study has revealed the efficiency of Chinese vaccine used for coronavirus infection named Sinopharm. Abu Dhabi Public Health center has released the results of the study. The study revealed that no one has died from Covid-19-related causes in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates after receiving all “required” doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

As per the study, the Sinopharm vaccine is 93 percent effective in reducing hospitalization for Covid-19, and 95 percent for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) visits. UAE’s health ministry in December said that the vaccine is 86 percent effective in preventing infection. Sinopharm itself has said the vaccine is 79 percent effective, while a Brazilian study put the number as low as 50.4 percent.

Sinopharm’s vaccine is the most widely-used in the UAE.