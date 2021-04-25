Covaxin to be sold at Rs600 to the states, Rs1,200 to private hospitals

Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that it will sell its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to state governments at ?600 per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at rs 1,200 per dose, an announcement that came days after the Serum Institute of India released the pricing of Covishield ahead of the widening of the immunisation drive against the infectious disease to cover all adults from May 1.

Covaxin was developed by the Hyderabad-based firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. It is one of the two vaccines that are currently deployed in India’s vaccination drive, which was launched on January 16.

Bharat Biotech said in a statement, “Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin for India’s vaccine roll out at ?150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the government of India. We would like to state that more than 50% of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies. Following the directive of the government of India, we announce the price of Covaxin: ?600- state governments; ?1200- private hospitals; and exports- $15-$20.”