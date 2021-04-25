Raiza Wilson’s skin treatment goes wrong, Actress filed a complaint against Dermatologist

Chennai: Tamil actress Raiza Wilson’s skin treatment goes wrong, she filed a complaint against her dermatologist, Dr. Bhairavi Senthil. The actress released a statement on her Instagram page saying that she is taking legal action against her and seeks Rs 1 crore in damages. She also stated Bhairavi suggested ‘wrong treatments’ to her with the purpose of ‘extorting money’. She called herself a ‘victim of negligent act’ and asserted that the procedure has put her life at risk.

Her statement reads, “Hello, I consider Medical Practitioner yields humanitarian service to the public rather than extorting money from innocent people through false advertisement and promotion. Further, Doctors extorting money by claiming more than that prescribed by the medical rules from innocent people would also be unlawful. Finally, a doctor must respond to her patient’s request for assistance in an emergency, and the patient must not be neglected. I approached Dr. Bhairavi Senthil based on her advertisement on various social platforms to perform certain cosmetology procedures. I have suggested wrong treatments by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil and her staff from the beginning of the consultation only to extort money. Also, I have been denied emergency treatment by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil while my life was at threat due to their procedure. The shreds of evidence available to me (including a doctor’s examination) clearly show that I am a victim of a wrongful procedure conducted by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil. Hence an apology is ‘Untoward.”

“I am a victim of a negligent act caused by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil and staff. In the future, no one should undergo the pain I experienced. Being an actor, I consider myself responsible for my actions the society. Hence to ensure that further no innocent people are affected by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil service, I have initiated a complaint before the National Medical Commission and Tamil Nadu Medical Council against Dr. Bhairavi Senthil and others for conducting an investigation in due course of law, and I hope the decision of the authority would be revealed after investigation.”