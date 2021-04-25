Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away, lung infection

On Sunday it was reported that Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, 62, died at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

Justice M Shantanagoudar was hospitalised due to a lung infection and was in the ICU of Medanta hospital.

His condition was said to be stable till late Saturday night but around 12.30 am, the doctors treating him told the sad news to the family, a court official told PTI.

It is not yet confirmed or denied whether the judge was suffering from COVID-19.

Justice M Shantanagoudar was promoted as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

Born on May 5, 1958, in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

Firstly, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003, and became a permanent judge in the court in September 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

On September 22, 2016, he became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, before being promoted as a top court judge.