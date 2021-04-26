Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

The price of precious metal, gold has remained firm in the commodity market. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has remained unchanged from Saturday at Rs.4460 per gram and Rs.35,680 per 8 gram. On last Thursday, the price of gold has touched record high of Rs. 36,080 per 8 gram. On April 1 gold has registered the lowest price of Rs. 33,320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were slightly higher at Rs.47,561 per 10 gram. Silver futures remained flat at Rs.68,675 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,779.36 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to US dollar 26.04 per ounce while platinum was up 0.3% at US dollar1,233.48.