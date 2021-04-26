DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

State government failed to install oxygen plants for which union government provided fund

It is revealed that the Delhi government has failed to install oxygen plants in the state for which the union government has provided fund. The Union Health Ministry has submitted details regarding this before the Delhi High Court.

As per the data of the ministry, the union government had sanctioned funds from PM CARES Fund to Delhi government  in December 2020 to set up eight PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) oxygen plants in Delhi. But the state government set up only one plant.

The Ministry has said that if these plants were operation then, the Delhi’s capacity for oxygen production could have risen to 14.4 metric tonnes.  The union government has provided money to set up 162 PSA under PM-Cares fund at a cost of Rs 202 crore across the country.

BJP has demanded that a case of criminal negligence should be filed against the Delhi government. BJP demanded that the Delhi government should be prosecuted for not setting up eight oxygen plants in the city.

“The Modi government had given funds to the Delhi government to set up eight oxygen plants but the Delhi government did not do anything in this regard. Should not the Delhi government be punished for this negligence?” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tweeted.

