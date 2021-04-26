When Salman Khan painted a portrait of Katrina Kaif ,looked like Vidya Balan.

Kahaani 2 lead actress Vidya Balan will be seen promoting her upcoming film on Sunday’s Bigg Boss 10 weekend Ka Vaar.She played a game with Salman where both of them had to reveal something about themselves and the other person had to guess if it’s true or not.

Salman shared a story where he painted a picture (portrait) of Katrina Kaif, after getting inspired by the picture clicked by JP Singh (his very favourite photographer). In the picture Katrina was dressed in an Indian attire and he really liked the picture.

When Salman showed the painting to Katrina, she expressed it looked more like Vidya Balan. To make sure if it was true, Vidya asked a few questions like where the picture was at the moment. To which Salman said he doesn’t remember but either it could be with Katrina or him. Vidya after listening to the nitty gritty details guessed that it was a true story. Salman too admitted that it was a true story. Funnily, for the rest of the episode, Vidya kept asking for the painting.

Vidya and Salman worked together in Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-e-Ishq in 2007. However, they were not paired together. While she was cast opposite John Abraham, he was paired with Priyanka Chopra.