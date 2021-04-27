2021 Renault Triber Launched at Rs5.30 Lakh in India

The Renault Triber is one of the highest selling models in the French carmaker’s range in India. The company has sold over 75,000 units in the country and is planning to keep up with the numbers with a new model year update. So Renault has launched the 2021 Renault Triber with prices starting at ? 5.30 lakh for the RXE variant and going all the way up to ? 7.65 lakh for the range-topping RZX AMT trim. The 2021 Renault Triber will be offered in four trims- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ variants and while the base RXE trims is offered only with manual transmission, latter three are being sold with both manual and automatic options. However, prices of the new Renault Triber hasn’t increased and they remain similar to the outgoing model.

The new Renault Triber has become more flexible and more attractive with new look and features. It now gets steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls, driver seat height adjust, dual-tone exteriors across all colour options, LED turn indicators on wing mirrors, and also sees the addition of a new body colour – Cedar Brown.

Top-end variants of the Renault Triber are also equipped with four-airbags and it is also equipped with features like an 8.0-inch and climate control system among others. The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit.