Deepika Kumari makes India proud at Guatemala in Archery World Cup, bags gold.

India won four medals – three gold and a bronze – at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City on Sunday night in their return to event after almost two years, capping the country’s best ever show at the tournament.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das led the show with two individual gold medals in recurve while the women’s team finished on top of the podium and the mixed pair won bronze. This was former world No 1 Deepika’s third individual World Cup gold to add to the team’s triumph, while her husband Atanu Das won his first-ever World Cup individual medal. Deepika’s previous medals came at Antalya 2012 and Salt Lake City in 2018.

India started off with the women’s team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari winning a team gold after seven years when they scripted a stunning turnaround to down Mexico 5-4 (27-26) in an intriguing shoot-off.

The performance rubbed off on the mixed pair duo of Das and Ankita Bhakat as they bagged a mixed pair bronze, upsetting top-seeded USA 6-2 with yet another fightback at the Sports Complex Los Arcos.

The highlight of India’s performance followed in the individual events, as the country’s top archers bagged two individual golds in their respective events.