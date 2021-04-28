Influencer enters supermarket by painting mask on the face; Police seizes passport

With the advent of the Covid-19 or coronavirus, masks have become a part of our daily lives. The mask plays an important role in protecting us and those around us from the corona. That’s why experts say that it is better to wear a mask even at home. Even though, we see a lot of people in public without wearing proper masks. Then if you go to a supermarket without wearing a mask, it’s not surprising if the matter is not serious. Social media stars Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se tried to step inside a supermarket in Bali without wearing a mask. The two returned to their car after being stopped by a security guard.

Instead of getting a real face cover, they returned to their car, where Lin used makeup to paint the appearance of a blue surgical mask onto Se’s face! The duo was allowed inside as the end product did look somewhat like a real mask, complete with white straps, as long as Se didn’t open her mouth. “Did you notice like no one’s actually looking at you?” Lin is heard in the video. “Exactly, because it looks real,” the woman replied. “No one noticed! Even the security. I can’t believe this works,” Lin continued bragging about the stunt while the woman laughed. Eventually, along with Indonesian immigration officials and police, Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se were arrested and their passports confiscated. Both have admitted their mistake and apologized and posted on Facebook.

