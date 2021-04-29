Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Shah Rukh Khan on the completion of 15 years of ‘Gangster’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has compares herself to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Fifteen years after the release of Kangana Ranaut’s first film, Gangster, Kangana Ranaut’s tweet compares her success story to Shah Rukh Khan’s film career and success. The actress also tweeted that there are many differences between Shah Rukh Khan, who was educated at a convent in Delhi, and herself, who came from a small village in Himachal Pradesh without much education.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone.” But the actress’s tweet is now full of trolls. While some want to clarify the cinematic background of Shah Rukh’s parents, others remind him not to make comparisons with Shah Rukh under any circumstances. However, she was trolled when she drew comparisons with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu’s “Gangster”, tagged herself and Shah Rukh as the “biggest success stories ever” on Twitter.