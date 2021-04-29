Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 49,765.94, higher by 32.10 points or 0.06%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,894.90, up 30.35 points or 0.20%. The BSE market breadth was weak. Out of 3,117 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,375 advancing stocks as against 1,568 declines.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 766.02 crore. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 436.20 crore.