400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji: Punjab Govt declares holiday on May 1st.

The Punjab Government has announced a holiday on May 1, 2021, on the mark of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Disclosing this an official spokesperson said that on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a gazetted holiday was announced on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions across the state. A notification in this regard has been issued. According to the spokesperson, this holiday would also fall under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Guru Teg Bahadur is also known as Hind Di Chadder– Protector of India. He had sacrificed his life for the unity of the society of that period and to stop religious tyranny under the rule of sixth Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. He became the 9th Guru of Sikhs on 16 April 1664, a position earlier occupied by his grand-nephew, Guru Har Krishan.

He had travelled in different parts of the country, including Dhaka and Assam, to preach the teachings of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for resisting the forced conversions of Hindus in Kashmir.

Sri Akhand Path was inaugurated at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, on Thursday to mark the 400th Prakash Purab (birth centenary) of the Guru. It was followed by the commencement of religious events at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall attached to Golden Temple.

All these events will conclude on birth anniversary of the ninth Guru that falls on Saturday, which is also a lockdown day in Punjab.